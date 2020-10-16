12/1 Mikmak looks too well-treated to ignore at Haydock

Having plummeted in the weights, I think Mikmak looks too well-treated to ignore and worth a wager at 12/1 in the 1m handicap at Haydock today (2.48)

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old won twice in 2018, landing a class 4 handicap at Ripon off a rating of 77 and a competitive 17-runner class 3 affair at Thirsk when beating Borodin by 2 1/2 lengths off 80.

He also ran very well when a neck second to Waarif at Ripon off 87 and when a fine 2 3/4 lengths third of 16 to stable companion Just Hiss off a mark of 87.

Mikmak then resumed winning ways at over this course and distance last August on heavy ground at when scoring by a neck off 82 in a class 3.

He was the far from disgraced when fourth to Ibraz at Ripon off 87 and is now able to race in this class 3 off 70 – a massive 12lbs lower than when last victorious and a career-low.

It makes him a major player from a handicapping perspective and he comes into this having shaped a bit better than the bare result suggest when keeping on from off the pace to finish a 5 1/4 length fifth of 16 to stable companion Al Erayg at Redcar off 3lb higher.

That was a step back in the right direction, so if building on it Mikmak looks a huge player at the weights in this on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Mikmak (12/1 bet365, Unibet – BOG)