Florenza handicapped to strike now dropped in class

Now dropped into class 6 company for the first time in her career, Florenza looks too well-treated to ignore and worth a wager at 8/1 in the 7f handicap at Ayr today (2.05)

This Chris Fairhurst trained seven-year-old mare was last successful in a class 4 contest over this trip of this at Doncaster in April of last year when running on strongly to give 3lb and a neck beating to Agincourt off a mark of 82.

The runner-up has since won twice, including in Listed company, and finished second in a Group 2 to now be rated 108.

That gives form a strong look in relation to this lower affair and Florenza is able to race in it off 19lb lower.

Her current rating of 63 is a career-low and she showed that she retained ability on her first start this season when a 5 1/4 length fifth of 14 to Bertog over 7f at Doncaster.

Although she then failed to build on that here, that race was over a mile and Florenza has since shaped a bit better than the bare result suggests when dropped back to 7f and finishing a 2 1/4 length fifth of eight to Tacitly at Haydock when hampered late on after travelling well for much of the contest.

She also shaped well last time out when staying on to finish a never nearer 2 1/4 length fifth of 12 to The Big House and appears to be building up to a big performance.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Florenza (8/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 4 places)