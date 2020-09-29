PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship – Brooks & Davis Reach Final

Bradley Brooks and Joe Davis will contest the PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship final in November after winning through the tournament’s early rounds yesterday.

The pair came through a 96-player field at the Barnsley Metrodome to move within one match of the title, a £10,000 top prize and a place in the 2020/21 William Hill World Darts Championship.

They have also secured spots in the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts, but will firstly face off on Sunday November 29 for the right to succeed Luke Humphries as World Youth Champion.

Blackburn’s Brooks, pictured, had begun 2020 at Qualifying School as he won back his PDC Tour Card, and the 20-year-old showed his quality as he secured a place in the final.

Having won through the group stage by dropping just one leg against Sam Coenders and Henry Cutting, he was made to work harder in the knockout rounds.

A 6-2 win over Rhys Griffin was followed by a 6-4 success against William Borland, before a 167 checkout in leg ten saved the game in his quarter-final win over Martin Schindler.

He then overcame Dutchman Niels Zonneveld 6-1 in the semi-finals to seal his spot in November’s showpiece.

“This is what we’re all here for, to qualify for the final,” said Brooks. “It’s been really tough, everyone is a great standard and I’ve had ups and downs.

“I was playing Martin Schindler, it was four apiece and he takes out 158 to go 5-4, and then I take out 167 to go five-all. If I missed, I was out and that 167 was the game-changer for me.

“I can look forward to the final now. Ever since I started playing darts it was my dream to be on the telly. Joe’s a good player, very capable, so it will be a good final.”

Davis, meanwhile, had to come from 4-0 down in his semi-final against Jeffrey de Zwaan, taking victory 6-5 to secure his place in the final.

The 23-year-old from Brighton was a 5-2 winner in both of his group games, against Roman Benecky and Keith O’Neill, and then defeated Jack Male 6-3, Jaikob Selby-Rivas 6-2 and Brian Raman 6-4.

A decorator by trade, Davis has previously played in two UK Opens but could now enjoy a life-changing night in November’s final.

“I feel great – it’s what I came here for and it’s good to achieve that,” said Davis.

“I was 4-0 down and thought I was going to lose 6-0, but thankfully my finishing got me out of it. I finished quite well there and clawed it back leg by leg because we all know how good Jeffrey is.

“During this lockdown I’ve practiced more in one day than I’ve done in the past five years. I’ve been off work and thankfully I’ve got that chance to practice and put everything into it.

“You want to win the final now. I’ve known Brad for a few years now and he’s a great player, so we’ll see how we get on. It’s going to be huge and I’ll get massive experience from it.”

The semi-final loss for De Zwaan means that the 24-year-old missed out on claiming the World Youth Championship in his final event at this level before progressing full-time to senior level.

He was joined in missing out in the semi-finals by fellow Dutchman Zonneveld, a Development Tour event winner in 2018 who won five matches before losing out to Brooks.

Development Tour Order of Merit winner Ryan Meikle was edged out in a deciding leg in the quarter-finals, while 2018 World Youth Championship finalist Martin Schindler missed three match darts against Brooks.

Development Tour runner-up Keane Barry was beaten 6-5 by Schindler in the last 16, with Sunday’s Event Ten winner Callan Rydz also losing out at that stage.

2019 World Youth Championship runner-up Adam Gawlas was joined in the last 32 by former Junior Darts Corporation champions Rusty-Jake Rodriguez and Joshua Richardson and Hong Kong duo Lee Lok Yin and Man Lok Leung.

2016 finalist Berry van Peer, who finished third on the Development Tour Order of Merit to win back his PDC Tour Card, missed out in the group stage alongside Harry Ward, a Players Championship winner in 2019 and a recent qualifier for the World Series of Darts Finals.