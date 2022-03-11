Pochettino now JOINT-FAVOURITE for Man United job

MAURICIO POCHETTINO IS NOW joint-favourite with the bookies to replace Ralf Rangnick as Man United manager.

Following PSG’s annual Champions League exit, the bookies slashed odds on a sensational Premier League return for Poch – and he’s now level with Erik ten Hag at 6/4 apiece for the Old Trafford job.

Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel has been installed as a 10/1 shot for the job, with Antonio Conte and Ralf Rangnick 8/1 apiece.

One bookie told THE DAILY SPORT said: “Mauricio Pochettino is a firm frontrunner in the race to replace the seemingly exit-bound Ralf Rangnick – and his odds have only gone in one direction following PSG’s unsurprising Champions League defeat earlier this week.”

Latest Manchester United manager on opening day of next season

Mauricio Pochettino – 6/4Erik ten Hag – 6/4Antonio Conte – 8/1Ralf Rangnick – 8/1Thomas Tuchel – 10/1Brendan Rodgers – 12/1