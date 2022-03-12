King Horse To Be Crowned At Stratford

I am off to Stratford this afternoon and have dug deep to find a couple of horses in with decent chances, starting with Nebuchadnezzar in the 1.45pm at Stratford.

Trained by Alan King ,who won this contest in 2019 with Timoteo, the seven-year-old hadn’t been seen at his best since switching to fences before winning at Wincanton last time out. Prior to that successful effort he had been tried over further without any signs of a likely victory, which is all the stranger when you note his better hurdle form included numerous wins and places over (you guessed it) two miles.

He has been put up 3lb for that success but still races off 11lb lower than he would over hurdles, suggesting to me we haven’t seen the best of him yet, and hopefully a follow up win is on the cards this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nebuchadnezzar 1.45pm Stratford 5/2 all bookmakers