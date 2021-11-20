The TWO BILLION Euro Match

When PSG arrive at Manchester City’s Etihad stadium on Wednesday night for the Champions League group match there will be a combined squad total of €2 Billion between the two competing teams.

Could this be the night that Jack Grealish finally justifies his huge transfer fee and cements his name into the club’s history books?

Sergio Ramos has captained and won the Champions League Final so many times that he UEFA appear to have granted permission to take home a section of the net at the end of the match.

Attempting to add to his collection of winners medals (and nets), Sergio Ramos will be trying hard to contain, not just Jack Grealish, but also Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus with Donnarumma in goal to defend the PSG net.

The Etihad stadium has often been hard to fill, especially midweek, but Wednesday’s Champions league match has seen an unprecedented demand for tickets. Diehard football fan throughout the country want to be at the €2 billion match and tickets are changing hands online for “Cup Final” prices. Prices asked for tickets are £500 for general seating and as high as £1,500 each for a corporate ticket.

Christmas has come early for the ticket touts, who know that people are willing to pay whatever it takes as a “fear of missing out” amongst football fans takes hold. Despite this FOMO it’s apparent that some season ticket holders are cashing in to recoup more than their full season ticket price in one night.

Although some ticket holders are willing to forgo the opportunity to see Jack Grealish pit himself against Messi, Mbappe and Neymar they will instead, be sitting on their bulging wallets in one of the many city-centre pubs cheering them on with their profits helping to boost beer sales.

FOMO will ensure that the match is watched by millions worldwide, but only 60,000 lucky fans will be able to actually say “I was there to witness history.”

If is does turn out to be a “true classic”, how many of those one-match touts will admit that they sold their ticket? Not many. Instead, they’ll be boasting for years that they were there, watching €2billion worth of talent.

Will they be singing “Our Jack’s” praises, or boasting of how Messi, Neymar and Mbappe tore Man City apart? Only time will tell.