A council in the North of England has started enforcement after spate of public WANKING with signs saying Positively NO BALL PLAYING Allowed and employed a number of wanking marshalls in a soon to be NATIONWIDE crackdown.

A spokesman for the council in questions who wanted to remain nameless spoke EXCLUSIVELY to your Saturday Sport saying “Public wanking is now at EPIDEMIC proportions and last years LOCKDOWNS have compounded the craze.”

We asked the Home Office and a number of Chief Constables for comment but all declined due to the sensitive nature of the topic, but here at Sport HQ we’ve never shied away from anything and always report the stories that BRITIAN is really concerned about.

Wilhelm Whigler – WWF President

World Waking Federation [WWF] president Wilhelm Whigler has condemned both the public WANKERS and the councils for their lack of WANKING facilities and speaking from his home in GERMANY told Saturday Sport “The people are reckless and shouldn’t do it in public if we want to be taken seriously as an Olympic sport and councils in the UK should provide more WANKING PITS” he added “They will now probably blame the EU and BREXIT for the problems.”

If you have a story and no one else can help you need the DAILY SPORT – contact [email protected]