Who are Newcastle Being Linked with for a Summer Transfer?

Here are several players that English Premier League side Newcastle United have been rumoured to be interested in signing in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Which players could Newcastle United seriously sign?

Over the past few weeks, everyone from Victor Osimhen, who plays for Italian Serie A side Napoli, and Kylian Mbappe, who plays for French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, have been linked to joining Newcastle.

The chances of Newcastle United actually signing either of these two players is very slim, though. Some of the other names that have also been linked with a potential move to Newcastle United that are more likely to happen are the following two players:

James Maddison (Leicester City) – 2/1 in the UK fractional odds format, which gives him a 33.33% implied probability rate of joining

Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord) – 4/1, which gives him a 25.00% chance of joining

Which other players are rumoured to be joining Newcastle?

The following players have, at some point over the past few weeks and months, been linked with Newcastle. However, these players are much less likely to make a move. They include the following:

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) – 33/1 (2.90% implied probability rate)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli) – 16/1 (5.90%)

Leionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 20/1 (4.80%)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – 9/4 (30.80%)

Declan Rice (West Ham) – 10/1 (9.10%)

Matteo Guendozi (Marseille) – 12/1 (7.70%)

Others include Raphinha (Barcelona), Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray), Paulo Dybala (Roma), and Ivan Toney (Brentford), to name a few.

Where can I bet on the remaining Newcastle United Premier League matches?

Newcastle have seven games left to play, and they will need to win most of their remaining games to ensure a top-four spot and UEFA Champions League football next season.

Upcoming fixtures

Let’s look at the seven remaining fixtures Newcastle United still have left to play. On Thursday, April 27th, they travel away to Goodison Park to play Everton away for a 19:45 GMT kick-off.

They are at home to Southampton on April 30th, and then on May 7th, they host current league leaders, Arsenal. Next up, they travel to Leeds on May 13th before facing Brighton at home on May 18th.

On May 22nd, The Magpies are at home to Leicester City, and then in their final game of the season, they travel to London to face Chelsea.

Can Newcastle United finish in the top four?

The best thing to do to find out if Newcastle United can secure a top-four spot by the end of the season would be to check the latest odds. For example, at the time of writing, Newcastle United are currently priced at around 33/100 to finish in the top four.

This means they have a whopping 75.20% implied probability rate of actually achieving this. 33/100 is the UK fractional odds format. If you prefer the European decimal odds format, it’s 1.33. In American/moneyline odds, 33/1 is -303.

Who will win the league, Arsenal or Manchester City?

Although Arsenal are currently at the top of the league, most online bookmakers today have second-place Manchester City as the odds-on favourite team to win the league.

For example, Man City are currently priced at around 1/4 (80.00% chance of winning), and Arsenal are currently priced at around 3/1 (25.00% chance). The thing to remember is that no bets are guaranteed.