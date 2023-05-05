Fight Academy & Fightzone pull off another COUP for fight fans

Fightzone have PULLED OFF a coup for BOXING FANS after agreeing a deal to TELEVISE Dennis Hobson’s FIGHT ACADEMY show from Rotherham tonight [May 5] LIVE and FREE across multiple platforms BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport app and the BBC website.

The show has a CRACKING top of the BILL British flyweight title bout with Sheffield’s TOMMY FRANK defending his belt against Wales’ Jay Harris.

The British Title always seems to bring the best out of fighters and this contest between Frank and Harris has all the hallmarks of a BARN STORMER. Sheffield’s ‘Super’ Tommy won the belt in 2019, and will be the underdog as he heads into this second defence of his title.

Harris is a former European and Commonwealth ruler and has fought for the world title previously, losing in America in 2020 to top Mexican, Julio Cesar Martinez. With two KO defeats in his last four outings though, the 32-year-old knows this is a MUST-WIN fight as he attempts to do something his dad, Peter, did in 1988 and claim British honours.

The bill also features Sheffiled BIG PUNCHER Keanen ‘The Wolf’ Wainwright, Newcastle’s Jordan Baker and the pro debut of former team GB star Warwickshire’s Tori-Ellis Willetts.

Fightzone and Fight Academy’s Dennis Hobson, told DAILY SPORT Boxing: “I’m absolutely delighted to be able to continue our relationship with the BBC. This partnership is fantastic news for boxing fans, and brilliant national exposure for the fighters on the show.

“The fight between Tommy Frank against Jay Harris has been postponed twice previously, so to finally get it over the line and on the BBC … it couldn’t be any better. British Title fights are always great occasions and this match is guaranteed excitement.”

Coverage will start at 6pm on Fightzone, and from 8.15pm on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport app and website.