Friday Tips: Dingle up for the Esher Cup

In the 1m bet365 Esher Cup Handicap at Sandown (1.50), I am very sweet on the chances of Dingle now stepped back up in trip following a solid reappearance run.

After shaping with promise in his first two starts a a juvenile, this Richard Hannon trained three-year-old opened his account over a mile at Kempton where he quickened to dispute the lead at the furlong marker before asserting close home to beat Recovery Run by 1/2 a length.

The runner-up, from whom he was receiving just 1lb, went on to score next time up before finishing third in a Group 3 at Newmarket to now be rated 107 – so that gives the form a strong look.

It was an effort which suggested there was better to come this season and that was confirmed when Dingle finished third of 16 to Mithras in what looked a warm class 2 handicap over 7f at Newbury seven days ago off a mark of 86.

After racing close up and holding every chance at the furlong marker he got hampered inside the last before staying on again to be beaten just over two lengths.

Judged on that the step back up to a mile looks sure to suit and Dingle is able to race in this same grade class 2 affair off an unchanged rating.

I think his current mark looks exploitable, esepcially on his aforementioned win over Recovery Run, and he appeals as the type to keep on progressing.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Dingle (6/1 bet365)