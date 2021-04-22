Friday Tips: Arranmore handicapped to strike at Donny

Having been eased further in the weights following an eye-catching effort after a break, Arranmore makes plenty of appeal at 9/1 in the 7f handicap at Doncaster (4.30).

This four-year-old came good at the third time of asking when trained in Ireland by Jim Bolger and landing a 21-runner affair at Cork by a head.

He was then pitched into pattern company in his next to starts and ran off an official rating of 91 in a Listed contest at the Curragh in the second of those.

Arranmore then went down the handicap route last year and posted a solid effort second time up when third in a class 1 at Naas off a mark of 86.

After one more spin, he then moved to join Kevin Frost and posted an improved effort on his fifth start for his new handler in a class 5 at Lingfield in December when third of 14 off a mark of 70.

Arranmore was then given a break and there was lots to like about his return to action at Pontefract earlier in the month where after racing at the rear and given plenty to do he stayed on nicely under a hands and heels ride to be nearest at the finish when a 5 3/4 length sixth of 14 to Dragons Will Rise.

He looks sure to strip fitter for that and having been dropped another pound is now able to race in this same grade class 5 affair off a career-low mark of 68.

It makes him look potentially very well-treated in my eyes and the one to be on at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Arranmore (9/1 bet365)