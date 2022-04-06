Fumbling In The Dark

Stats: No winner bigger than 20/1 in 24 runnings, and only one who completed last time out and failed to finish in the first six home has been successful. Seven to 10 year-olds have won 22 of the 24 on my database so that looks the age group to focus our attentions on. The first four in the betting have won 22 of the 24 as well, and all bar two had also run within the last 30 days. Looking at the more recent trends and Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson have won two each, five of the last nine have been favourite or joint favourite, and the Irish have taken the last two.

Thoughts: Those who assume all Venetia Williams trained horses need heavy ground could be in for a rude awakening here if I am correct and Funambule Sivola comes home at the head of this field. He is the only one who fits most of the stats (especially the running within 30 days aspect), and wasn’t disgraced when runner-up to Energumene in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. The step up in trip here looks sure to bring about further improvement, and although he does have Fakir D’oudairies to beat, I am hoping there is a lot more to come from the son of Noroit who could yet be a champion in the making.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Funambule Sivola 3.30pm Aintree 17/2 Bet Victor, Unibet, and Paris Match