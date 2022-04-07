Pipe Masterstroke

Stats: Although they don’t always point us in the correct direction stats are more interesting than some think (no, really). For instance, 44 horses have run here in the last 24 runnings who came home second last time out – not one of them came home in front – who would have guessed at that as a fact? No winners aged 10 or above either, six to eight-year-olds taking 20 of the 24 (83%). Only one winner rated below 128, none who raced within the last 15 days (32 have tried), with 16-90 days covering all the last 24 winners here. Two favourites and a co-favourite from the last nine, while trainer David Pipe has been successful twice – both with Tom Scudamore in the saddle.

Thoughts: Sadly all those amazing stats (that took me hours to compile) only got rid of four of the 22 declared overnight (waste of time, eh?), so it is pretty much back to the drawing board. We did note that David Pipe and Tom Scudamore know exactly the sort needed to come home in front here, and I wonder if there could be a profit to be made if Remastered gets in to the first four home. A nine-year-old racing off a mark of 133, this will be his first start after wind-surgery which caught the eye, and although he hasn’t won this season, he has hit the first four home every race barring a fall at Newbury. The last three runs have all been over fences, the latest when fourth to Royal Pagaille at Haydock in the Peter Marsh Chase, but interestingly he returns to hurdles today. Rated 146 over the larger obstacles that day (and 143 now), this looks like it may be a plan for the son of Network who has clearly improved all season, and off this mark he certainly appears very well handicapped to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Remastered 1.45pm Aintree 9/1 SkyBet