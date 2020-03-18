German Darts Grand Prix Rescheduled

The 2020 German Darts Grand Prix in Munich has been rearranged for July 31-August 2 as the latest European Tour event to be rescheduled.

The German Darts Grand Prix had been set to be played from April 11-13 across the Easter period, but was one of three European Tour events initially postponed last week due to the ongoing global situation.

However, the event has now been rescheduled for Friday July 31-Sunday August 2 at Zenith in Munich, and will replace the previously planned Players Championship events on August 1-2.

Tickets for original the German Darts Grand Prix dates will remain valid for the equivalent session from August 7-9. Fans with queries about tickets can contact their point of purchase.

Revised European Tour Dates

European Darts Grand Prix (ET2) – now May 29-31

German Darts Grand Prix (ET4) – now July 31-August 2

European Darts Open (ET3) – now August 7-9

The Players Championship double-header will be rearranged in due course alongside other planned ProTour weekends which have been impacted by the recent amendments to the 2020 PDC calendar.