Midweek 5 Minutes with leanne

This week as Britain’s is set to go into LOCKDOWN we could keep this one under wraps a moment longer and welcome Leanne as this weeks babe of the week Sport Readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Leanne is fine.

Q2. Where are you from? Doncaster South Yorkshire

Q3. Age? I’m 27 years old

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? My kids & husband names, a family tree and many more longest was probably the face on my left side took 2 sessions and around 3 hour total, but all in all around 13hours for all tattoos I have.



Q5. Any piercings? Just my ears & belly button I did have my nose done 2s but kept falling out.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I started off doing promotion work and then went into lingerie modelling, I have always been into modelling thought just never had the confidence to do it until around 2 years ago when I did my first shoot and I loved it.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? So I own my own business called ‘faux fashion’ where I sell ladies clothing and also do hair extensions, I have been doing this for around 4months but I have been in the modelling industry since 2015.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have a lot of experience in sales so I worked in office from 2012, then I had my own baby shop in 2015, & now I do modelling & own my own ladies clothing brand online and in-store (www.fauxfashionclothing.com)



Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Just building more on my ladies brand online and also modelling career.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Daily charts, love Ed Sheeran 😍

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I have 4 kids I barely have time for myself to have a hobby lol, do love working out when I have 5minute piece thought.

Q12. Are you into video games? No I’m a girly girl lol.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Would have to be boxing & Anthony Joshua

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? 100% everyone of fast & furious just love the film’s & Vin Diesel of corse lol

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Love a good salad spoilt with chocolate cake

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Got to be a pint proper Yorkshire lass lol

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My husband he’s my rock and he works non-stop for our family

Q18. Measurements? Size- 8, Hight- 5ft 4, Hips- 30″, Waist – 28″, BOOBS – 36DD

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Mmmmm definitely the bedroom that’s all I’m saying on that one lol ;D,

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends on the mood I suppose lol, but most of the time F**K love to be wild with the one you love.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Has to be doggy, although reverse cowgirl is a good one too.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Mum to 4 children

Q23. Social media? Instagram _leannesimms