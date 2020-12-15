Getaway Jewel taken to collect in Catterick opener

On the back of an eye-catching and much improved effort last time out, Getaway Jewel looks to hold leading claims of opening his account in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle that gets proceedings underway at Catterick today (2.20).

This six-year-old was well beaten in all five starts when trained in Ireland by Jim Draper and it was a similar story on his first start for Micky Hammond last month over 2m at Market Rasen when a 42 length ninth of 11 to Manor Park.

However, there was much more to like about his run 11 days ago over 2m 1f at Sedgefield when fourth of 10 to Crack Du Ninian.

After being held-up in midfield by Becky Smith, Getaway Jewel stayed on strongly under a tender hands and heels ride to be nearest at the finish and beaten 4 1/2 lengths off a mark of 93.

It was an “effort” which saw the stewards hand Smith, who is in the plate again today, a 14-day suspension for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing.

Getaway Jewel showed that he has enough ability to win a class 5 race of this nature and he is able to race in it off an unchanged mark.

The step back up in trip should also suit and this looks a very winnable contest where it is hard to make a case for many.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Getaway Jewel (7/2 Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet – BOG)