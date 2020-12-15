Pacino a punt at 6/1

On the back of two solid efforts, Pacino looks worth a punt at 6/1 to score an overdue success in the 1m handicap at Newcastle today (3.45).

Trained by Richard Fahey, this four-year-old was last successful in a class 4 at Beverley in April of last year when scoring by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 77.

He then only managed to make the frame in one of his eight subsequent starts, when a 11/4 length third to Sezim in a class 4 at Chester off 80.

Pacino has had nine starts this year and run well to finish second in two of those in class 4 company off 69 when beaten a neck at Haydock and 2 3/4 lengths at Chester.

He is now able to race in this class 4 off 68 and comes into this having run really well over course and distance two starts back when a 1/2 a length second of 12 to Great Colaci and when third last time out at Wolverhampton over an extended mile.

Pacino travelled strongly into the lead two from home in the latter before being unable to find any extra inside the last to beaten 1 3/4 lengths by Cityzen Serg.

Judged on that the slight drop back in trip looks sure to suit and he has a good record on the Tapeta having won once and been placed twice in four starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Pacino (6/1 bet365 – BOG)