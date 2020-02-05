Getaway Totherock holds solid claims on handicap debut

Getaway Totherock looks on a handy mark on handicap debut in the 2.45 at Ludlow today and worth a wager to get back to winning ways.

This seven-year-old mare came good at the fourth time of asking in an Irish point at Kildorrey when coming with a smooth run from off the pace to easily beat subsequent winner Ulterior Motives by 1/2 a length.

She then found life too hot in her sole bumper start at Gowran Park when last of 11, after which she moved to join trainer Alastair Ralph for this campaign.

Getaway Totherock then shaped with promise on debut for her new handler when travelling well for much of race over this course and distance, before weakening three from home to finish a not knocked about 34-length fourth of eight to House Island.

She ran as if badly needing the outing, her first for 250 days, and shaped far better than the distance she was eventually beaten suggests. The third home Thegallantway also went into the race on the back of a success.

Enrilo, who was fourth, won the Grade 2 Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown next time up, before finishing third to the hugely exciting Thyme Hill in the Grade 1 Challow at Newbury off an official rating of 141.

That gives the form a solid look. Getaway Totherock duly showed the benefit of that outing back over this course and distance when sluicing up by 10 lengths from Subway Surf.

After travelling well throughout on the heels of the leaders, she took up the running three from home and then drew readily clear to win with tons in hand.

It was a performance which suggested there was better to come and Getaway Totherock has since run well when sticking to the task to finish a two length fourth to Bond’s Lover in what looked a decent novice contest at Newbury.

She has been allotted an opening handicap mark of 125 on the back of those efforts and I think that is more than fair and exploitable on the pick of her form – especially as she appeals as the type that has more to offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Getaway Totherock (5/2 Sky Bet – BOG)