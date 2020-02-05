Side with well-weighted Equidae on return to Southwell

Now back on the Fibresand, the well-weighted Equidae looks worth a wager at 6/1 in the 2.30 at Southwell today.

This Iain Jardine trained five-year-old notched his sole success over 1m at this venue last March when landing a class 6 by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 65.

He went on to be placed in a class 5 over it off 67 and also made the frame on three other ocasions over 1m off 65 – twice in class 5 company and once in a class 6.

Equidae is now able to race in this class 6 off just 58 – 7lb lower than when last victorious and a career-low.

It makes him a key player from a handicapping perspective and Equidae comes into this having shaped a bit better than the bare result suggest in his last two starts.

He now has three spins under his belt following a break and be ready to do himself justice.

Jatdine also boasts a strike rate of 41 per cent at the venue in the last 12 months having saddled seven winnesr and three placed from 17 runners, so eveything points to a big run from the now too well-treated to ignore Equidae.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Equidae (6/1 Sky Bet – BOG)