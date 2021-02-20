Gladiateur Allen makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut at Ascot

In the 3m handicap hurdle at Ascot today (3.00), the progressive and unexposed Gladiateur Allen looks to have lots going for him and the one to be on.

This Jane Williams trained five-year-old has only had three starts and shaped with stacks of promise on the first of those over 2m 4f at Ffos Las when keeping on from off the pace to finish a 2 1/4 length runner-up to Pats Fancy.

The winner went on to finish a fine second next time up in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham to be rated 133 and the front two pulled nicely clear of the third home.

Gladiateur Allen then posted another solid effort when a staying on three lengths third of eight to Martinhal over 2m 1f at Exeter.

The form of that race also looks strong as the winner has gone in again since and the runner-up Karl Philippe bolted up by 10 lengths next time up at Exeter off an official rating of 122.

Gladiateur Allen then relished the step up to 2m 5f when opening his account at this venue last month where he led two out and drew clear on the run-in to readily beat Valleres by seven lengths.

He won with tons in hand and the runner-up, from whom he was receiving 11lb, was rated 135 going into the contest. Tupelo Mississippi, who finished a further 2 3/4 lengths behind in third, also went into the race on the back of a success and was rated 125.

That gives the form a decent look and to me and suggests an opening handicap mark of 131 may well underestimate Gladiateur Allen’s ability.

Chester Williams also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim and Gladiateur Allen remains open to stack more improvement – especially now stepped up further in trip.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Gladiateur Allen (5/1 bet365 – BOG)