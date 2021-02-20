Jerrysback a strong fancy in Swinley

Following an eye-catching run on return to action, Jerrysback is a strong fancy to land the spoils in the 3m Swinley Chase at Ascot today (2.25).

This Philip Hobbs trained nine-year-old was last successful at Bangor-On-Dee back in December 2018, after which he finished a 1/2 length second to the now 149-rated Vinndication in a Grade 2 at this venue before occupying the same spot in another Grade 2 at Haydock off an official rating of 148.

He has been lightly raced and had just five starts since and ran a cracker over this course and distance in the 2019 running of the Listed class 1 Silver Cup when keeping on to finish a three length third of 10 to Regal Encore off a mark of 143.

Jerrysback now meets the winner on 9lb better terms and comes into this having shaped really well over 2m 5f at this venue when staying on to finish a never nearer five length third of 14 to Drashel Dasher off 142 following 399 days on the sidelines.

He did best of those that raced off the pace, wasn’t unduly knocked about and looks sure to strip fitter for that outing.

So off an unchanged mark and now stepped back up to a trip over which he has won once and been placed twice in five starts, he looks weighted to get back to winning ways here under Richard Johnson.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Jerrysback (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)