Glenamoy Lad too well-treated to ignore now back on the Tapeta

Now returned to the Tapeta surface, the well-weighted Glenamoy Lad looks worth and each-way wager at 14/1 in the 6.00 at Wolverhampton today.

This six-year-old won twice and was placed once in six starts on the artificial surface when trained by Michael Wigham.

In the the last of those successes at Newcastke backin October 2018, Glenamoy Lad only landed a valuable class 2 optional claiming handicap by a short-head off a rating of 93.

That success earned Glenamoy Lad, who got up to 97, a trip to Meydan at the beginning of 2018 but he was never able to get competitive in three outings in Dubai.

He was then given a break and shaped quite nicely when 3 3/4 length sixth of 14 to Swindler in a class 2 at Ascot off 91.

Glenamoy Lad also caught the eye at Newcastle in December in a class 3 when held-up before finishing a never nearer 5 length ninth of 14 to Brushwork under tender handling.

He then finished a keeping on 1 3/4 length second of nine to Atholblair Boy in a class 4 off 87 before finishing third at Newcastle at the beginning of March off 86.

Glenamoy Lad has since failed to shine and been well beaten in three starts since joining Jenny Candlish, but all those runs have come on the turf and hs is now able to race off a reduced rating of 79 as a result.

That is his lowest in over three years and makes him too well-treated to ignore in this class 4 if bouncing back to his best now returned to his favoured surface.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Glenamoy Lad (14/1 generally available – use BOG firms)