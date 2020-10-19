Quick Look the standout punt at Ponte

Quick Look was not seen to best effect last time out, so having been eased further in the weights makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 in the 5f handicap at Pontefract today (4.20).

This Mick Easterby trained seven-year-old was last successful in a class 4 at Chester in June of last year on soft ground when quickening nicely to score by two lengths off a mark of 82.

He has had seven starts this season and ran well on the first of those in a class 3 at Haydock when a 2 3/4 length third of 12 to Aljaady on good ground off 87.

Quick Look also ran well four starts back at Hamilton when beaten only a length into sixth off 84 and backed that up with a solid fourth of 15 to Able Handy in a class 4 at Ripon off the same rating.

He is now able to race off 80 – 2lb lower than when last victorious – having been dropped a couple of pounds since finishing sixth of nine at Ayr 11 days ago.

Quick Look was heavily-backed that day, but after being steadied at the start by Paul Mulrennan was never put into the race before running on far too late.

He is better than what he showed there and William Pyle mow take over in the saddle and takes off a handy 7lb with his claim.

It gives Quick Look major claims at the weights on ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Quick Look (10/1 bet365, Unibet, 888sport – BOG)