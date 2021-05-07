Glory worth a go at 16/1 in Chester Cup

In today’s 2m 2f Chester Cup (2.45), the well-weighted Glencadam Glory makes plenty of appeal at 16/1.

This seven-year-old has some smart form to his name early in his career when trained by John Gosden. He won twice, finished runner-up in a Listed contest and a 7 3/4 length nine of 18 to Wings Of Eagles in the 2017 Epsom Derby to be rated 110 at his peak.

He has not scored since joining Tim Easterby last year following a lengthy spell on the sidelines but did run an absolute blinder when second of 21 to Fujaira Prince in the Ebor at York off a mark of 99.

Gelncadam Glory soon took up the running and after getting headed two from home rallied gamely inside the last to go down all guns blazing by 1/2 a length.

He got put up to 104 for that and has failed to trouble the judge in four subsequent outings.

However, he is entitled to strip fitter for his recent return to action at Musselburgh and is now able to race off a reduced rating of 95 as a result having quickly been dropped another 4lb.

It makes Glencadam Glory dangerously well-treated on the pick of his form and I feel that this stamina test will suit.

He also isn’t too badly drawn in stall nine from where I feel he should be able to get a good early position based on the early speed he showed in the Ebor.

So taking everything into account, I think Glencadam Glory has more going for him than his odds would suggest and is well worth an each-way wager in a typically open renewal of the Chester Cup.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Glencadam Glory (16/1 bet365 – BOG)