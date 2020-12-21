Gloves Lynch taken to floor Newcastle rivals

Having shaped better than the bare result in his last two starts, Gloves Lynch looks weighted to strike in the 6f handicap at Newcastle today (4.25).

This four-year-old notched his sole success over this trip at Carlisle back in August 2018 when quickening up nicely to score by 2 1/4 lengths.

Gloves Lynch was highly-tried after that, finishing third in a Listed affair at Chantilly, and running off an official rating of 98 when eight of 10 to Shelir in a Listed 7f contest at the Curragh.

He then moved to join Michael Wigham at the start of this campaign and caught the eye on his first start for his new handler in a class 2 over 7f at this venue when a 6 3/4 length sixth of 12 to Daarik off 91.

Gloves Lynch also ran well in a class 4 over 6f at Ascot three starts later when a 2 1/2 length eighth of 19 to My Style off 85.

He is now able to race in this same grade affair off a career-low of 79 and that makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective.

His last two runs over 7f at Chelmsford, when third and fourth having been slowly away also suggest that his time is near and I think a strongly run 6f could well be what he needs to be seen to best effect.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Gloves Lynch (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)