Zulu Zander and Kirby a potent combination

In the 5f handicap at Lingfield today (3.05), Zulu Zander looks to hold leading claims of getting back on the scoresheet now reunited with Adam Kirby.

This Dave Evans trained three-year-old was last successful on the turf at Bath back in September when making all and quickening clear to score by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 67.

Prior to that his previous victory had come on the all-weather at Chelmsford when partnered by Kirby and landing a class 5 contest by 3/4 of a length off 76.

Zulu Zander is now able to race in this same grade affair off 71 and comes into it on the back of an improved effort last time out when unusually held-up before running on strongly to finish a length third of nine to Boom The Groom in a class 4 under 3lb claimer Darragh Keenan.

He now meets that rival 4lb better terms and gets the services in the saddle of Kirby for the first time since his aforementioned success at Chelmsford.

That looks a big plus as he has won three times and been placed on one occasions in four starts on Zulu Zander.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Zulu Zander (9/2 bet365 – BOG)