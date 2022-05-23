Go Green At Bath

I am sure somebody can explain to me why there are five meetings in total in the United Kingdom today – two over the jumps, two on the all-weather, and just the one on turf from bath – where is the sense in that in the middle of May? Luckily for me, I have spotted an option at Bath when I am looking forward to the return to action of Green Team in the 2.50pm, a mile and a quarter handicap for three-year-olds.

I am quite aware you cannot take form as 100% literal, but the son of Wootton Basset has his first start for Owen Burrows, but he won a seven furlong novice event at Ayr last season before coming home 10 lengths adrift of Coroebus at Newmarket in the Autumn Stakes. The winner went on to win the 2000 Guineas back at Newmarket this month, where Checkandchallenge, currently rated 108 was also exactly 10 lengths behind Coroebus, yet my suggestions runs off a a mark of 90 in this handicap.

I am admittedly comparing apples and potatoes with no evidence my selection has trained on, but you can at least see that he is potentially well-handicapped, and at the overnight prices I’ll be having a little each-way.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Green Team 2.50pm Bath 13/2 SkyBet