Varian Winner Could be A Class Above These Rivals

Newcastle and their Tapeta surface are beginning to attract some decent beasts to the venue and if Eldar Eldarov has learned anything from his debut victory at Nottingham last autumn then I am happy enough to take any odds-against I can find.

He showed a decent turn of foot that day to take his maiden by five lengths eased down and although there is a concern that he won on good to soft ground that day, I cannot see the surface being a problem.

If he is fully tuned up for his return, this looks a sensible starting point for a long season where I am hoping he can climb up the ranks one step at a time to compete for some black type in the months ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Eldar Eldarov 6.00pm Newcastle 2/1 Bet365