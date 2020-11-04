12 of the BEST tips for tonight’s GREYHOUND action at Doncaster

Tonight there is plenty of competitive Graded action for punters to get their teeth stuck into with a 12-race card at Doncaster.

Daily Sport readers enjoyed six winners from 12 selections last week at odds of 4/5, 5/4, 6/4, 13/8, 2/1 and 3/1, as our luck continues to run with a 50% success rate. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best.

6:09: Doncaster: Glory Cher (Trap Four)

Did the business once again last week to make it three wins from her last three starts. She is a bitch at the top of the game an given she won from this draw last week, she looks capable of winning again.

6:28: Doncaster: Mayshopeanddream (Trap Five)

A beaten favourite the last twice, the son of Jaytee Dutch has met trouble in running and has been closest at the finish. Despite concerns over the draw he makes plenty of appeal.

6:43: Doncaster: Bellagio Blaze (Trap Four)

Posted a nice trial last time and a reproduction of that effort in a race of this nature makes him of interest.

6:58: Doncaster: Bogger Linden (Trap Five)

Shaped with plenty of promise last when ultimately unlucky not to score. This draw could suit and if avoiding early trouble, she is the one to beat.

7:18: Doncaster: Redbrick Josh (Trap One)

A trappy event, with Redbrick Josh the tentative selection given he looked to be returning to form when showing good early pace last week to finish third.

7:36: Doncaster: Northcroft Sleet (Trap Five)

Has to bounce back from a couple of below-par efforts. He was only fourth when a solid favourite last week, but if replicating his earlier he has a live chance here.

7:56: Doncaster: Broadland Blaze (Trap Five)

Another tight contest. Broadland Blaze met interference last week and it is easy to forgive the son of Ballymac Eske for that defeat. He had previously been showing good early pace from this draw and may be able to regain the winning thread.

8:17: Doncaster: Credit Rating (Trap Five)

Did this column a favour when showing tremendous speed to score near the line. This is a dog fast on the upgrade and he looks the best bet of the evening.

8:38: Doncaster: Bellagio Bling (Trap Six)

A drop in grade for this daughter of Laughil Blake. She can show plenty of speed from the boxes and if breaking sharply she has to be of interest in a race of this nature.

8:54: Doncaster: Gain Control (Trap Five)

Nothing wrong with last two efforts when finding others too good. However, this draw may suit slightly better and if showing early pace, he is a danger in this event.

9:12: Doncaster: Unknown Doll (Trap Six)

This looks a massive opportunity for Unknown Doll. She was a warm order last week but just met trouble at the bend. If she can break sharply from the boxes, she is the one they all have to beat.

9:28: Doncaster: Fantasy Tom (Trap Four)

Another dog who has hit the crossbar on his last two runs. This draw seems to suit and he usually shows good early pace. That makes him of interest in the finale.

NAP: 8:17: Doncaster: Credit Rating (Trap Five)

Next Best: 9:12: Doncaster: Unknown Doll (Trap Six)

