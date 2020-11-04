Midweek 5 Minutes with Melissa Howe

This week we continue chatting to the HOTTEST Sport Babes and international models as we catch up with Melissa Howe and here is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Melissa Howe

Q2. Where are you from? Born in Slough

Q3. Age? 30

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have a rose tattoo on my hand ,and race flags on my Hand also a hidden star tattoo any one who viewed my playboy pictorial will no where that one is ;).

Q5. Any piercings? Ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? When I was younger at my mums her video camera was me and my sisters best friend making music videos, acting and dancing then after Studying performing arts and media at college being approached by Various productions I did a BBC makeunder TV show and sugababes “here come the girls“ music video I then decided to branch out and moved to New York to do music videos then Los Angeles to do Playboy.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Paid and consistent for 10 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? TV Show with playboy TV “naked ambition “3 playboy published shoots . Cover Magazine model 5 times for Paul Raymond magazines, weather girl for snoop dogs Ggn news channel.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Corona has caused huge impact in my projects this year I will continue to do a lot via social media til production for TV and shoots fully resume you can all check out my onlyfans.com/melissahowe

Q10. What type of music do you listen to? and who is your favourite band or artist? I like a variety depending on my mood from club to dubstep hip hop and reggae tone. This year I would say Cardi b, pop smoke, giggs and stefflon don.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes fitness and travel currently ballet barre /boxing workouts.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes Grand theft auto always a fave so addicted when I game end up playing for hours.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Football and boxing I support Arsenal and Real Madrid Favourite player Ronaldo and Marcus rashford both are eye candy 🍭.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Right now Fave movie is nobody’s fool with Tiffany haddish it’s a new comedy on Netflix so funny and for females about dating etc .

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Vegan I love trying out new places the world is adapting to that lifestyle A few years ago I was alone in this food choice but now so many amazing places I like Chloe in London best vegan nuggets and chips salads etc to .also I have sweet tooth always so Vegan chocolate cake my weakness to made some good ones in lockdown.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Tequila

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Jlo I love the way she makes smart business Choices just when you think she’ll go away quietly she does Super Bowl launches makeup acting singing she’s an all rounder and inspires me to chase many different business choices and think outside the box always.

Q18. Measurements? 5’5” height, 32C BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?ask lil Wayne 😂.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f*ck ? Depends on the connection with them.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Adventurous so not just one.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I played the violin when I was younger and use to want to be a Defends lawyer.

Q23. Social media? Instagram @Melissahoweofficial Twitter @MelissaHowe1990