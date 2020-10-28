12 TOP TIPS for this evenings GREYHOUND action at Doncaster

There is plenty of competitive Graded action for punters to get their teeth stuck into on this evening with this week’s 12-race card at Doncaster.

Sport Readers enjoyed six winners from 12 selections last week at odds of 4/5, 5/4, 6/4, 13/8, 2/1 and 3/1, that’s a perfectly acceptable 50:50 strike rate. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best.

6:09: Doncaster: Mercury Blake (Trap Six)

Ran with credit when third in an A4 last time out and the drop back to A5 company is strongly in his favour as is the draw.

6:28: Doncaster: Fane Sisi Sir (Trap One)

Reliable grader who shaped with enough promise to suggest a race of this nature is within his grasp. He showed good early dash last week before tiring, but it is too early to be giving up on him.

6:43: Doncaster: Bellagio Bauer (Trap Two)

Displayed a tremendous attitude to score in this company last week. A reproduction of that effort will make him hard to beat, but crucially, he does need to be sharper from the boxes.

6:58: Doncaster: Kilara Bugle (Trap Six)

A talented dog who really should have won last week before being slow round the bend. This contest deserves more, but he has been knocking at the door and looks to hold leading claims here.

7:18: Doncaster: Dream On Penny (Trap Three)

A trappy event, but Dream On penny ran a race full of promise last time out from this draw when a narrow second. A reproduction of that effort makes her one of the stand-out players.

7:36: Doncaster: Credit Rating (Trap Five)

Only second last week, but was slow away and was constantly playing catch up after that. He deserves another chance and can continue his upward progression.

7:56: Doncaster: Beech Hill Lass (Trap Two)

A fascinating runner who is trained at Perry Barr. Her trial times have been exemplary so far and she is of major interest.

8:17: Doncaster: Windmill Brownie (Trap Four)

A smooth winner last time out when displaying good early pace. This draw clearly suits and she has to be of interest given her smart win last time.

8:38: Doncaster: Tory Nina (Trap Five)

A good second last time, she met plenty of trouble in running before staying on strongly. She cannot be ignored based on that effort and is clearly a dog in form.

8:54: Doncaster: Wolfes Castle (Trap Six)

A couple of dogs in this have questions to answer, whereas Wolfes Castle looks a dog on the upgrade based on his smart win in a B3 event last time. This contest demands more, but he is capable of going close in this event.

9:12: Doncaster: Starshinedestiny (Trap Four)

Returned to action with a lovely trial time at the track earlier this month. She clearly may need the outing, given this is her first competitive race since August, she retains plenty of ability and is of interest.

9:28: Doncaster: Leathems Mario (Trap Two)

Was well-beaten in this grade last week, but was always behind after a slow start. He had previously looked progressive and makes plenty of appeal in the finale.

NAP: 7:36: Doncaster: Credit Rating (Trap Five)

Next Best: 6:43: Doncaster: Bellagio Bauer (Trap Two)

You can watch the meeting through live streaming the action on your chosen device such as a laptop or phone. You can do this via a number of bookmaker apps which give you the opportunity to watch all of the action literally at your fingertips. You don’t even have to have a bet as with the new Watch & Bet initiative, all you need to do is login to your bookmaker account and you can watch every race for free. Tonight’s action focused on graded racing. This essentially means that all of the dogs running at the tracks are trained at Doncaster and run at the track most weeks. The highest graded race is an A2 and this goes all the way down to a B6 which is one of the lowest form of action. If successful in an A1 or A2 event, you may take the step up in grade and compete in Open Racing, which is the highest quality of greyhound racing.