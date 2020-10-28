Midweek 5 Minutes with Lexi Luna

Today we chat to TOP American PORN BABE Lexi Luna courtesy of our pals at Star Factory PR and here is what she had to share with us all at Daily Sport HQ and her UK Fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Lexi Luna

Q2. Where are you from? Indiana, US

Q3. Age? 31

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I am one of the few women in porn without any tattoos at all!

Q5. Any piercings? I used to have my bellybutton pierced but now, just my ears.

Q6. How did you get started in the industry? I was working really hard as an elementary school teacher and realized in this country teachers are grossly overworked and underpaid. Retirement from teaching was impossible so I decided to look elsewhere for more money and more excitement. Enter, porn!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been in the business for 4 years now!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? One of my most recent projects was performing with WoodRocket in their parody of Sonic the Hedgehog! I’ve also done a Two Broke Girls parody and am about to be part of a Tiger King parody!!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I am shooting a lot of custom content for all my fans at iwantlexi.com. It’s where my fans can get all my new content with various “male performers”.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to many types of music but my favorites are Lana Del Ray and Dave Matthews Band.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love jigsaw puzzles and making mocktails!

Q12. Are you into video games? I love the Nintendo Switch. Some of my favorite games include the Untitled Goose Game, Scribblenauts, and Good Job.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I love tennis and basketball. Mostly, I watch the Miami Heat and LA Lakers.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love Zombeavers, Bad Santa, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, and The Girl Next Door

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love fried food but my favorite meal is Florida Stone Crab!!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Bloody Mary

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I’m a great believer in luck. The harder I work, the more I have of it.

Q18. Measurements? 34-28-39

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On the top deck of a cruise ship

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? That’s a loaded question! I love to make f**k ;)

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy is always a good one.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m turned on by proper grammar usage and profound vocabularies.

Q23. Social media channels? Twitter @lexilunaxoxo Instagram @beyondlexpectations