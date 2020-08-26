MIDWEEK Top Tips for tonight’s GREYHOUNDS at Doncaster

There is plenty of competitive Graded action for punters to get their teeth stuck into on tonight with a 12-race card at Doncaster. The meeting is of course adhering to strict social distancing guidelines and will be held behind closed doors.

We’ve previewed the action with our best bets to hopefully provide some fillip to your midweek entertainment. Tonight’s action focused on graded racing. This essentially means that all of the dogs running at the tracks are trained at Doncaster and run at the track most weeks. The highest graded race is an A1 and this goes all the way down to a B5 which is one of the lowest form of action. If successful in an A1 event, you may take the step up in grade and compete in Open Racing, which is the highest quality of greyhound racing.

We enjoyed three four winners from eight selections, a creditable 50% strike-rate with last week’s tips which featured Evs, 6/4, 3/1 & 7/2 winning tips. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best.

6:28: Doncaster: Fagans Sapphire (Trap Four)

Has been running with credit in defeat and shaped better than the bare result suggests when a good fourth at Doncaster on her latest start and she has been consistent without finding the scoresheet.

6:43: Doncaster: Keady Wonder (Trap Six)

Has been in fine fettle, but has to improve his trapping having been slow away on his last two starts before making up plenty of ground. However, his class along could see him through here.

6:58: Doncaster: Redbrick Josh (Trap One)

More to come from this son of Candlelight King. Who was a narrow second last time out and has been given a nice break since. He looks well drawn in the red jacket and can make his class tell.

7:18: Doncaster: Drumcrow Nessa (Trap One)

In fine form and met a smart rival last time out when a good second. This daughter of Kinloch Brae is again well drawn and can make her presence felt here

7:56: Doncaster: Fizzypop Zero (Trap Six)

Needs to trap better having been slow away when a staying-on second on his latest start. However, he clearly has bundles of ability and should go close here.

8:17: Doncaster: Fantasy Tom (Trap Four)

Fantasy Tom is clearly better than he has showed of late and seems to meet trouble in all of his races. The son of Kinloch Brae has ability but needs to avoid trouble and could do with pinging the lids in this event. However, he sets the standard and this could finally be his chance to get his head in front.

8:38: Doncaster: News Maker (Trap Four)

Has clearly been competing in better company than this, but struggled after showing good early pace he has struggled to get home the last twice. This is clearly a weak event and he should be able to make his presence felt.

8:54: Doncaster: Russanda Serina (Trap Two)

Has met trouble in running on last two starts, particularly on his penultimate run when she met interference. However, she has clearly consistent and she has a chance here.

9:12: Doncaster: Pinkyponk (Trap Two)

Finally got her head in front last time out with a deserving success. She should get plenty of confidence from that win and whilst this is a step up in grade, she can make her presence felt.

9:28: Doncaster: Goulane Paddy (Trap Four)

Is of interest in a weak contest for the grade. He keeps meeting trouble in running but if breaking with greater purpose this drop in trip is sure to suit.

NAP(Best bet of the evening): 6:58: Redbrick Josh

Next Best (Second chief fancy of the evening): 7:18: Drumcrow Nessa