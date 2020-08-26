Midweek 5 Minutes with Victoria May

Q1.What name would you like us to refer to you as? Victoria May

Q2. Where are you from? Manchester

Q3. Age? 25

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Have 4 tattoos in total. All together they took around 5 hours.

Q5. Any piercings? The only piercing I have are my ears.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry?A friend of mine had been modelling a few years and she really enjoyed it. I had the confidence, gave it a try and here I am. Loving it.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Just over 3 years.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve shot many different styles, from nude in the woods to fashion glamour in the studio. I love doing character shoot too Harley Quinn for example!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’m doing some art nude and yoga poses on my next shoot.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like all music besides hard rock/ metal. I like Lana del ray and Paloma Faith.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Spending time with family and seeing friends. Eating out.

Q12. Are you into video games? Not really.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Football. And I’m a Liverpool fan

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I like comedies and action films. A few of my favourites are Scare face, The Heat and RocknRolla.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Indian food. My favourite besides that is pizza.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Tia Maria or Malibu.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Money

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) I’m 5ft 2 and a dress size 4. Size 3 feet and a 30B bra size.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Supermarket

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or fuck? Fuck mostly. Making loves nice too tho!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cowgirl and good old doggy.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I traveled with a circus for a little while.

Q23. Social media? Insta @victoria_may_model