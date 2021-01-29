Will SPORT READERS have it off at Romford tonight?

Romford stages another excellent card on tonight [Friday] with eight Open Races across all of the action. Romford specialist Goldies Hoddle is just one of the superstars in action and we have previewed all of the action.

6:09: Romford: Kilara Sapphire (Trap Two)

Lots to like about this bitch who won easily in an A4 earlier this month, before shaping with plenty of promise back in A3 company last time out. She challenged strongly on the run to the line, but was just denied by a short-head and she can make amends here.

6:28: Romford: Binksy Brave (Trap Two)

Another dog who looks well-drawn. He was quick away and never looked like being beat when winning last time out. This demands more given he steps up to A2 company, but he is a dog on the up who warrants respect in this event.

6:43: Romford: Miss Shelby (Trap Six)

This bitch is simply in sensational form. She has won her last four starts and is moving through the grades stylishly. Her latest win came in an A2 last week and whilst this is an A1, she looks to hold leading claims based on her current form.

6:58: Romford: Newlawn News (Trap Four)

Things didn’t go to plan last time when he met trouble in running. However, he remains open to more improvement and is of interest here.

7:18: Romford: Savana Phoenix (Trap Five)

This looks a puzzle for punters. Savana Phoenix gets the vote based on efforts over this trip in the past.

7:36: Romford: Magical Firebird (Trap Four)

A smart performer, but things haven’t gone right for him at the track of late. However, he shape well enough when third last week and he rates as the one to beat in this event.

7:56: Romford: Feora Max (Trap Two)

She makes appeal based on her solid runner-up efforts on her last two starts. A race of this nature looks well within her compass and she can make her presence felt here.

8:17: Romford: Goldies Hoddle (Trap One)

Quite simply a revelation. She provided us with a winning NAP last week and is simply a dab hand round Romford. She has won her last four starts and impressed with the manner of her two and three-quarter length win last time out. A draw in trap one is right up her steet and she makes plenty of appeal here.

8:38: Romford: Droopys Flight (Trap Four)

A fantastic race. Droopys Flight showed the class his trainer Nathan Hunt believes he possesses when scoring decisively last week. He has to ensure that he is quick away from the boxes once again to avoid trouble, but he is a dog firmly on the upgrade.

8:54: Romford: Innfield Kaci (Trap Three)

One of the best bets of the night. She showed a good attitude to win last week by a neck and whilst the rival she beat on that occasion Tricia Jezabelle is back for more, our selection should have too many gears.

9:12: Romford: Newinn Liz (Trap Six)

A Romford specialist who delivered for this column in fine style last week. She quickened up in the style of a smart prospect and she makes plenty of appeal here.

9:28: Romford: Anhid News (Trap Five)

Mark Wallis’ bitch has run well at the track before over a shorter trip and if seeing out this event over 750m, she should go well in the finale.

NAP: 8:17: Romford: Goldies Hoddle (Trap One)

Next Best: 9:12: Romford: Newinn Liz (Trap Six)