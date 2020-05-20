Groups confirmed for Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs

The eight groups have been confirmed for the Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs ahead of the tournament’s return on May 26.

The last 32 nights have seen elite level darts brought from the homes of 101 PDC Tour Card Holders around the world to the homes of fans through remote live broadcasts.

The Home Tour action included a brilliant nine-darter from Luke Woodhouse in Group Two, while PDC World Champions Peter Wright, Rob Cross and Gary Anderson were amongst the players who topped their group to progress to the second phase.

The 32 group winners are now set to compete in the Play-Offs over a further 11 consecutive nights of live action from Tuesday May 26 onwards, with a champion crowned at the climax of the tournament on Friday June 5.

The 32 players have been seeded in order of their PDC Order of Merit ranking for the Last 32, and placed into groups based on the regular PDC seeding pattern.



The players who win Groups One-Four will proceed to play in Semi-Final One on Wednesday June 3, with the winners from Groups Five-Eight moving through to Semi-Final Two on Thursday June 4.



The top two players from each of the Semi-Final groups will then move through to compete in the Championship Group on Friday June 5.



All games from the Last 32 onwards are the best of 11 legs, with each group being a round-robin format.

Reigning World Champion Wright, who became the last player to secure a Play-Off place in Monday’s Group 32, will headline the opening night of the Play-Offs in Group One, which also contains Cristo Reyes, Jelle Klaasen and Ryan Murray.

Two-time World Champion Anderson, who improved his internet connection especially to take part in the event, will compete in Group Three, while Premier League table-topper Glen Durrant lines up in Group Two.

Reigning World Matchplay champion Cross is set to star in Group Five, with former UK Open winner Nathan Aspinall drawn in Group Seven.

The PDC is pleased to announce that the Play-Offs will be sponsored by Low6, the company behind the PDC Picks app which gives fans the chance to make their picks for each night’s action.

Wayne Stevenson, CEO of Low6, commented, “Low6 is absolutely delighted to be named the Title Sponsor for the PDC Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs.

“This Title Sponsorship extends our already successful partnership with the PDC as their ‘Official Pool Betting Partner’.

PDC Picks, the official pool betting app of the PDC developed by Low6, has seen significant engagement from avid PDC darts fans predicting the winners of each match in contests that see fans ‘picks’ climb atop the leaderboard to win huge cash prizes.

“Be sure to enter our PDC Picks contests on the PDC Picks or the Low6 app available on both Apple iOS and Google Play. We look forward to crowning the Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs champion June 5!”

Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs

Groups

Group One – Tuesday May 26

Peter Wright

Cristo Reyes

Jelle Klaasen

Ryan Murray



Group Two – Wednesday May 27

Stephen Bunting

Glen Durrant

Alan Tabern

Mike De Decker



Group Three – Thursday May 28

Gary Anderson

Luke Humphries

Jamie Lewis

Nick Kenny



Group Four – Friday May 29

Dave Chisnall

Darren Webster

Geert Nentjes

Damon Heta



Group Five – Saturday May 30

Rob Cross

Ryan Searle

Luke Woodhouse

Daniel Larsson



Group Six – Sunday May 31

Joe Cullen

Chris Dobey

Jeff Smith

Martijn Kleermaker



Group Seven – Monday June 1

Nathan Aspinall

Jamie Hughes

Jose De Sousa

Jesús Noguera



Group Eight – Tuesday June 2

Jonny Clayton

Max Hopp

Carl Wilkinson

Scott Waites

Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs

Fixtures

Group One – Tuesday May 26

Peter Wright v Ryan Murray

Cristo Reyes v Jelle Klaasen

Ryan Murray v Jelle Klaasen

Peter Wright v Cristo Reyes

Cristo Reyes v Ryan Murray

Jelle Klaasen v Peter Wright



Group Two – Wednesday May 27

Stephen Bunting v Mike De Decker

Glen Durrant v Alan Tabern

Mike De Decker v Alan Tabern

Stephen Bunting v Glen Durrant

Glen Durrant v Mike De Decker

Alan Tabern v Stephen Bunting



Group Three – Thursday May 28

Gary Anderson v Nick Kenny

Luke Humphries v Jamie Lewis

Nick Kenny v Jamie Lewis

Gary Anderson v Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries v Nick Kenny

Jamie Lewis v Gary Anderson



Group Four – Friday May 29

Dave Chisnall v Damon Heta

Darren Webster v Geert Nentjes

Damon Heta v Geert Nentjes

Dave Chisnall v Darren Webster

Darren Webster v Damon Heta

Geert Nentjes v Dave Chisnall



Group Five – Saturday May 30

Rob Cross v Daniel Larsson

Ryan Searle v Luke Woodhouse

Daniel Larsson v Luke Woodhouse

Rob Cross v Ryan Searle

Ryan Searle v Daniel Larsson

Luke Woodhouse v Rob Cross



Group Six – Sunday May 31

Joe Cullen v Martijn Kleermaker

Chris Dobey v Jeff Smith

v Jeff Smith

Joe Cullen v Chris Dobey

Chris Dobey v Martijn Kleermaker

Jeff Smith v Joe Cullen



Group Seven – Monday June 1

Nathan Aspinall v Jesús Noguera

Jamie Hughes v Jose De Sousa

Jesús Noguera v Jose De Sousa

Nathan Aspinall v Jamie Hughes

Jamie Hughes v Jesús Noguera

Jose De Sousa v Nathan Aspinall



Group Eight – Tuesday June 2

Jonny Clayton v Scott Waites

Max Hopp v Carl Wilkinson

Scott Waites v Carl Wilkinson

Jonny Clayton v Max Hopp

Max Hopp v Scott Waites

Carl Wilkinson v Jonny Clayton