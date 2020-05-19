NOW to release 40 CORONA CLASSICS album

ENTERTAINMENT EXCLUSIVE

Always at the forefront of the latest entertainment releases your DAILY SPORT can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the ever popular NOW series of CHART TOPPERS is gearing up to release the HITS of COVID19 aptly entitled ‘NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL F**KING B*LLOCKS’

What more could we ask for than 40 CORONAVIRIS CLASSICS to get you in the ISOLATION MOOD.

Currently only a WORKING TITLE and with no artists actually signed up it has been mentioned that this album will only feature songs VOTED for by the public…… We’ll there is certainly plenty of OLD B*LLOCKS to vote for Sport Readers.

So if you have a birthday coming up and don’t know what you want, get on Amazon and add ‘Now That’s What I Call F**K B*llocks’ to your WISH LIST.