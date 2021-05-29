Gulf Of Poets an each-way play at 20/1

Having become dangerously well-treated, I think Gulf Of Poets looks too big at 20/1 and worth an each-way play in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Beverley (2.35).

This Mick Easterby trained nine-year-old is a course winner on a long losing run having not scored since landing back-to-back successes at the start of the 2018 season.

After winning eased down by 2 1/2 lengths at Pontefract he made light of a 5lb penalty when slamming Fire Brigade by 3 1/2 lengths over 1m at Haydock off a mark of 91.

Gulf Of Poets got put up 7lb for that victory but went down all guns blazing in his ha-trick bid of his revised rating of 98 when a 1/2 length third of 15 to Original Choice at Wetherby.

He also ran well first time up in 2019 when a 4 1/2 length fifth of 16 to Petrus in the class 2 Spring Mile at Doncaster off 82 and when a neck second to Borodin at Ripon in a class 3 off 89.

Gulf Of Poets the failed to trouble the judge in six starts last season, but his mark has tumbled as a result.

He is now able to race off a mark of just 73, a massive 18lb lower than when last victorious and his lowest rating in five years.

It makes him a fascinating contender from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form in this class 4 affair, a grade in which he has a 25 per cent strike rate (three wins from 12 starts).

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Gulf Of Poets (20/1 generally available – use BOG firms)