Imperium Blue at bet at 14/1

On the back of an eye-catching run last time out, Imperium Blue makes plenty of appeal at 14/1 in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Haydock (4.05).

This three-year-old came good at the third time of asking as a juvenile when trained by Jamie Osborne and landing a seven-runner affair at Ripon in good style.

He then moved to join Nigel Tinkler and made a winning debut for his new handler on handicap debut when coming from off the pace and running on strongly to account to Hey Mr by a length in a class 3 at York off a rating of 80.

Imperium Blue then ran very well in his hat-trick bid when runner-up to the same rival in a class 3 at Nottingham when going down by 1 3/4 lengths off 85 after blowing the start before staying on powerfully to be closing all the way to the line.

He has had just two starts this season and shaped better than the bare result in the last of those at York earlier in the month when sixth of 13 to Bedford Flyer in a class 3 off 86.

After being last to break, Imperium Blue raced in the rear before making good late headway to be beaten 5 3/4 lengths.

He did best of those drawn high, so it was an effort which I thought could be upgraded. It was also a run which suggested he was coming to the boil.

Imperium Blue is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair off 2lb lower, and his revised rating of 84 looks exploitable in my book on ground which holds no fears.

So if getting away better, I can see him running a huge race under 3lb claimer Faye McManoman.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Imperium Blue (14/1 generally available – use BOG firms)