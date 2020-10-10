Gulliver worth siding with at 16s in Coral Sprint Trophy

In the Coral Sprint Trophy at York today (3.10), last year’s winner Gulliver looks weighted to make a bold bid to retain his crown and decent value at 16/1.

This David O’Meara trained six-year-old has a good record over course and distance having won twice and been placed once in six starts.

The last of those successes came in this 12 months ago on soft ground where he flew home to lead in the final strides and beat Hyperfocus by a neck off a mark of 100.

Gulliver went on to score at Southwell off 104 and finsih a fine fourth in a Group 3 at Doha off an official rating of 105.

He has also posted some solid efforts in defeat this season, including when a 1/2 length fourth of 22 to Hey Jonesy in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot off 102 and a short-head second of 16 off 103 in a Premier Handicap at the Curragh.

The form of those races read well in relation to this and Gulliver comes into the race having been beaten just under five lengths when 11th of 24 to Nahaarr in the Ayr Gold Cup off 105.

He is now able to race off 3lb lower and his revised rating of 102 gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

So with underfoot conditions now in his favour, Gulliver looks a overpriced in my eyes now returned to a venue where his overall record reads three wins and a place in seven starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Gulliver (16/1 William Hill – BOG, paying 7 places)