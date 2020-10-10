Aasheq appeals each-way at 18/1

Having fallen in the weights, I think Aasheq looks worth an each-way wager at 18/1 in the 1m 2f handicap at York today (2.35).

This Tim Easterby trained seven-year-old was last successful at Pontefract in April of last year when scoring by 1/2 a length off a rating of 94.

He went on to finish third in his next two starts off 96 and also ran well over this course and distance when a 4 3/4 length eight of 21 to Pivoine in the Diamond Jubilee Cup off the same rating.

Aasheq is now able to race off a reduced rating of 85, 9lb lower than when last victorious, after failing to hit the frame in any of his four starts this season following 394 days on the sidelines.

However, I thought he didn’t shape too badly last time out at Chester when a keeping on fifth of 12 to Snow Ocean off 3lb higher.

That effort suggested to me that he could be coming to hand, so if building on it Aasheq looks weighted to run a big race on ground on which he has proven form and finished third over this course and distance in 2018 off 97.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Aasheq (18/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 4 places)