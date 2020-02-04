Handicap debutant Commit Or Quit appeals at Market Rasen

Commit Or Quit looks potentially well-treated on handicap dbeut in the 2.10 at Market Rasen today and worth a punt at 13/2.

After finishing second in his sole start in an Irish point, this five-year-old shaped well on debut for Charlie Mann when a 6 1/2 length sixth of 16 to Where’s Tom in what hass turned otu to be a decent bumper at Ascot.

The winner has scored since over hurdles and the third home Third Rime Lucki landed his next two starts in bumpers.

Highway One O Two, who finished three lengths in front of the selection if fourth has since bagged a barce of hurdle successes to be rated 135, whilst Sometimes Alway who finished a neck in front of Commit Or Quit has run well to be fourth im two starts over hurdles – including when fourth of 15 to Igor at Ascot in which the the 138-rated Fred finsihed a length in front of him in third.

Commit Or Quit then ran wqell on hurdling debut at Ludlow when fourth of 12 to Hurricane Harvey where he finished just 3/4 of a length behind the third home Hometown Boy who has since won on handicap debut off 114.

Clondaw Pretender, who was just over 25 lengths behind him in sixth, has also since run well on handicap debut when runner-up off 107.

Commit Or Quit also shaped a bit better than the bare result suggests last tie out when again finishing fourth to Hurricane Harvey at Wincanton and looks to have been brought along with handicaps in mind.

He now makes his debit in that sphere off an opening mark of just 111 and that looks very exploitable in my eyes judged on the form of the aforementioned races.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Commit Or Quit (13/2 Boylesports – BOG)