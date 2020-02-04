Our Dot’s Baby an each-way play at 16/1

Now stepped back uo in trip and having been eased further in the weights, Our Dot’s Baby looks worth an each-way play at 16/1 in the 4.20 at Market Rasen today.

Ths eight-year-old mare had some smart form to her name when trained by Jeremy Scott, winning twice and posting some solid efforts in defeat.

They included when a 9 3/4 length third of 14 to Annie Mc in a Grade 2 handicap over 2m 4f at Newbury last March off a mark of 125 and a 12 1/2 length third of four to Indefatigable in a 2m 4f Listed affair at Cheltenham the following month off the same rating.

Now in the care of Zoe Davidson, Our Dot’s Baby is able to race off 117 having been dropped another 3lb after disappointing last time out over 2m at Chepstow on her third start of the campaign when a well-beaten fifth of seven to Darlyn where I thuught she wasn’t riddenaggressively enough.

Prior to that she had shaped better when finishing sixth of 12 to Fair Katie at Newbury in a class 3 where she led until weakening approaching the second last to be beaten just under 17 lengths.

Our Dot’s Baby now steps back up to 2m 4f over which she has won once and been placed once in two starts and is undoubtedly on a very handy mark pn the pick of her form in this class 4 affair if that can spark a revival.

She has won twice and been placed once in four starts in the grade and Page Fuller, who takes off another 5lb with her claim, will hopefully ride her more postively than she did at Chepstow.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Our Dot’s Baby (16/1 bet365, Boyles, Sky Bet – BOG)