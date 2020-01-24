Handicap debutant Shah An Shah appeals at 14/1

Shah An Shah has shown enough to suggest he is worth an interest at 14/1 on handicap debut in the 2.00 at Huntingdon today.

Trained by Charlie Longsdon, this six-year-old shaped quite nicely on his sole start in a bumper when a 9 1/4 length third to Montego Grey at Market Rasen.

He has since had three starts over hurdles thiss season and showed imrpoved form on each without troubling the judge.

In the last of those in a class 4 novice contest over 2m at Doncaster, Shah An Shah got outpaced three from home before rallying to finish a 14 length fourth of nine to Baron De Midleton.

The winner looks a promising sort whilst the second home Perfect Predator was a useful bumper performer who had finished runner-up to a now 128-rated rival two starts earlier.

Logan Rocks, who came third, had previously won in good style at this venue and went on to contest the Grade 1 Tolworth hurdle next time up and is now rated 126.

That makes it look a decent little contest and suggests and opening handicap mark of 109 for Shah An Shah in this lower grade class 4 affair is fair.

The way in which he finished off that day also suggest that there may be more to come now stepped up to 2m 4f and going down the handicap route, so I think the unexposed Shah An Shah looks weighted to go really well in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Shah An Shah (14/1 Sky Bet – BOG, paying 4 places)