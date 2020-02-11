Happy Face looks to have got in lightly on handicap debut

Happy Face looks on a potentially handy mark on handicap debut in the 5.20 at Newcastle today and makes plenty of appeal at 9/2.

This four-year-old filly shaped with some promise in three runs for Hugo Palmer, most notably when a 5 3/4 length fifth of 10 to Albadr in a class 5 novice contest at Kempton where she chased the leader until being unable to find any extra inside the final furlong.

The runner-up Loving Glance has won since off an official rating of 79, whilst the third home Mr Carpenter has finished runner-up off 80.

Mostawa, who finished 2 1/2 length in front of the selection in fourth, was subsequently allotted an opening handicap mark of 85.

Happy face has since run well in four outings since joining Joe Tuite, finding only Fair Star a length too good last time out in a class 5 novice affair at Wolverhampton when leading two from home until being unable to find any extra in the closing stages.

She finished 1/2 a length in front of the John Gosden third home Sherriffmuir who was rated 77 going into the contest.

Happy Diva now makes her handicap debut in this weak looking class 6 affair off just 63 and I think that looks very exploitable judged on the form of the aforementioned races.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Happy Face (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)