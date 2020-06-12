Hayuplass a 28/1 each-way play at Wolves

Hayuplass looks a potential improver now going down the handicap route and worth an each-way play at 28/1 on debut in that sphere in the 2.30 at Wolverhampton today.

This Tim Easterby trrained three-year-old filly had three quick runs at the back end of last year when sent off at huge odds on each occasions and well beaten in each.

However, she didn’t run too badly on the last of those over 6f at Newcastle back in December whne sixth of 13 to Dulas.

After chasing the leaders to the two furlong from home marker, Hayuplass lost her place befire keeping on again to be beaten 9 3/4 lengths.

The third home Glen Force, who finished 4 3/4 lengths in front of her, ran very well on handicap debut at Haydock earlier in the week when sent off favourite and beaten just a length into third off a mark of

79.

Danny Ocean, who finished four lengths in front of the selection in fifth, was rated 76 going into the contest.

To me that suggests that a lowly opening of just 50 for Hayuplass is exploitable in this class 6 and the step back up to 7f also promises to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Hayuplass (28/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 4 places)