Balding’s Damage Control a bet at Kempton

Trainer Andrew Balding has his team in fine form and Damage Control looks weighted to go well on handicap debut for him in the 2.45 at Kempton today and makes plenty of appeal at 6/1.

This three-year-old shaped with promise in four runs as a juvenile, most notably when a two length second of 10 to King Carney in a mile maiden at Nottingham.

Damage Control tracked the winner and stuck to the task well to be beaten two lengths without having the pace to throw down a strong challenge inside the last.

Kinf Carney went on to follow-up in a Listed contest at Pontefract and ran in another Listed contest on seasonal reappearance at Lingfield off an official rating of 102.

Damage Control was also far from disgraced on his final start of the campaign when a 6 3/4 length fifth of 10 to Brentford Hope over the 1m 2f trip of this at Newmarket.

The five length winner is a hugely exciting prospect, whilst the third home Arthurian Flame – who finished just over a length in front of the selction – ran a blinder on handicap debut at Newmarket five days ago when a short-head runner-up off 81.

Those efforts suggest an opening mark of 79 for Damage Control may well be on the lenient side and he is a scopey sort who has since been gelded and appeals as the type to do better this season.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Damage Control (6/1 BetVictor, William Hill)