Heart Of Soul weighted to go well in Chester finale

In the 1m 4f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Chester (5.35), I think the well-treated Heart Of Soul is worth a wager at 15/2.

This Ian Williams trained six-year-old has notched two of his three career successes over this course and distance.

In the last of those in August of last year he made all and stayed on strongly to win unchallenged by 1 3/4 lengths in a class 3 off a mark of 79.

Heart Of Soul then ran very well in another class 3, again over course and distance, when again attempting to make all and battling on well to go down by just 1/2 a length to Natural History off 82.

He is now able to race in this class 4 off the same rating having been dropped a pound following his return to action here earlier in the month when only seventh of eight to Potenza.

It makes him a key player from a handicapping perspective if, as anticipated, he comes on for that spin as he shaped as if needing it.

Jim Crowley also now gets the leg up on Heart Of Soul for the first time and he has an overall strike rate of just over 15 per cent for the yard which has resulted in a profit of £36 to a £1 level stake.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Heart Of Soul (15/2 generally available – use BOG firms)