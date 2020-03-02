Hobson promises the people of Sheffield at SPECIAL NIGHT

Promoter and DAILY SPORT columnist Dennis Hobson has promised the people of Sheffield a “VERY SPECIAL” night of boxing when his unbeaten flyweight charge Tommy Frank challenges Mexican Maximino Flores for the IBO strap on March 27 at the city’s Ponds Forge Arena.

Sheffield’s Frank has an unblemished record secuing 13 wins from 13 fights with 3 stoppages and will now CHALLENGE for world honours in just his 14th outing as a pro.

If he is to remain unbeaten, the huge Sheffield United fan is going to have to put in a career best performance against Flores. The Mexican, 28, is vastly more experienced, with just four defeats from 33 professional contests and, having just won the belt in August last year with an ‘away’ win in the Philippines, will be determined not to return home empty handed.

“Me and Steve [Crump] are determined to get our fighters onto the world stage, and obviously Tommy is the one that’s developed the quickest,” Hobson told DAILY SPORT Boxing, who has previously guided a number of fighters to boxing’s highest honours. “He’s a great kid to work with and this is a platform for him to win a version of the world title. He’s going to be in with a tough Mexican though, because there aren’t too many soft ones!

“We’ve done everything we can do, we’ve secured the fight, he’ll be in his home town and hopefully he can get hold of this title. He’ll then be another world champion to come out of Sheffield and it’ll push him on, and boost everyone else in our stable. It’s in Tommy’s make up to leave nothing to chance in his preparation and hopefully he can put on a big performance on what will be a special night for the city.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of world championship boxing on March 27 at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena.

Headlining will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank challenging Mexico’s Maximino Flores for his International Boxing Organisation (IBO) world flyweight title.

Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s heavyweight hopeful Kash Ali and Nav Mansouri; Sheffield’s Keanen Wainwright, Perry Howe, Kane Salvin, Shakiel Thomson and Levi Smith; Castleford’s Nathan Owen; Manchester’s Adam Sircar, and Buxton’s Irvin Magno.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.



