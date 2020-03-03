Hugo ‘n Taz taken to go in again for in-form Pipe

Having scored in good style on debut for David Pipe, Hugo ‘n Taz looks to hold leading claims of following-up in the 2.30 at Exeter today.

That came at Market Rasen where the nine-year-old, who was formerly with Denis Hogan when trained in Ireland, landed the class 3 Lincolnshire National over an extended 3m 3f in December.

After being held-up in the nine-runner field, Hugo ‘N Taz made stealthy headway to chase the leaders four from home.

He was the produced to take up the running approaching the final fence and stayed on strongly on the run-in to readily account for Cyclop by four lengths off a mark of 112.

The front two pulled nine lengths clear of the third home Boric and Hugo ‘N Taz had the re-opposing Trio For Rio a total of 21 lengths behind in fifth.

It was by far a career-best performance following a wind-op and one which suggested there were more races to be won with him.

An 8lb rise in the weights makes things tougher, but he does run in the same grade and Pipe has done well with similar types and looks to have found the key to Hugo ‘N Taz.

Pipe has also been back among the winners of late, saddling five winners from his last seven runners, and off 10st 10lb receives weight from all his five rivals.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Hugo ‘n Taz (5/2 generally available)